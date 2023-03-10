India a huge part of the study abroad market, says Chief Business Officer at Duolingo

US-based language learning platform Duolingo, launched its kids literacy app called 'Duolingo ABC' in India.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bob Meese, Chief Business Officer of the company said, “Duolingo ABC is an early childhood reading product for ages 3-8. We are the leaders in mobile education and so we are creating products that are both effective and engaging.”

According to Meese, India is a huge part of the study abroad market for the company.

“In 2020 there was a great growth on the test takers side. So in 2020 our tests grew 20 times relative to 2019 and India was a really key part of that growth. So when we look at the overall global study abroad market, India is a huge part of that, Meese said.

Also, Vipul Sekhsaria, Co-Founder of Kaleidofin spoke about the road ahead for the company. The neobanking company is targeting a Rs 2,000 crore book on its own platform by next year. The co-founder also said that the fintech plans to build working capital loans in next 6 months.

Moreover, CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand gets a report card on India’s most valued Quick-Commerce startups and delving deep into what's working and what's not. She also highlights the story of RAS Oils - an all women led beauty and wellness brand that's offering organic products from farm to finish.

