InCred Asset Management, part of InCred Capital, has acquired Vishuddha Capital Management LLP – an equity focused AIF – founded by fund manager Aditya Sood.

This is the first acquisition made by InCred Asset Management following the previous announcement of fund manager Punita Kumar Sinha joining InCred to spearhead the asset management business.

The acquisition of Vishuddha is subject to regulatory approvals.

InCred Asset Management aims to provide differentiated investment ideas across equity, debt and alternatives in order to establish itself in the rapidly growing Indian fund management industry.

The aim is to cater to the investment needs of Indian investors both for onshore and offshore products, as well as to a global audience looking to invest in the India growth story.

Vishuddha Capital was founded in 2018 by Aditya Sood, previously the fund manager for ICICI Prudential AMC Portfolio Management Services (PMS), where he was managing a portfolio of more than Rs 4,000 crores.

The company provides investment management services to a variety of clients through an equity AIF – “The India Value and Growth Fund I”, which has a proven track managing a multi-cap investment strategy.

Aditya has over 17 years of experience in investing across India and the UK.

Bhupinder Singh, founder & CEO of InCred Group, said, “The acquisition of Vishuddha adds an important element to the Wealth and Asset Management product suite within InCred Capital. I have been impressed by Aditya’s passion and vision for the business and I am looking forward to working with him and his team to take this business to new heights.”

Aditya Sood, founder of Vishuddha, said, “We are looking forward to joining the broad based InCred Capital platform which will provide significant synergies for Vishuddha’s business. The Indian asset management landscape will see massive growth in the years to come and InCred is very well positioned to take advantage of that.”