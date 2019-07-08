Business
In a rare move for a unicorn, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal looking to buy back shares, says report
Updated : July 08, 2019 11:42 AM IST
The buyback would help Agarwal increase his stake to around 30 percent from the current 10 percent, said the report.
