In a first, US allows 2 startups to sell lab-grown meat

Lab-grown meat is promoted as a healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional meat and apart from the US, only Singapore has cleared the sale of such meat.
In a historic decision, the US Department of Agriculture has approved the sale of cell-cultured or lab-grown meat in the country. Two start-ups, Upside Foods and Good Meat have received the approval for the sale of their products, the companies said on Wednesday. The approval is called a “grant of inspection,” issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, CNN reported.
Now, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is tasked with inspecting conditions at processing facilities, and it is in the process of drafting regulations on which these products should be labelled.
For now, the two California-based companies are cleared to call their products, “cell-cultivated chicken,” which was approved last week.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already determined that the food is safe to eat.
Apart from the US, the sale of cell-cultured meat has only been approved in Singapore.
Cultivated meat or lab-grown meat, or cell-based/lab-grown protein, is made by putting stem cells from the fat or muscle of an animal into a culture medium.
The culture medium feeds the cell to allow them to grow. It is then put into a bioreactor to support the cell growth which creates an end product that looks and tastes exactly like traditional meat, the companies claim.
Supporters of lab-grown meat contend that it is a healthier and environment-friendly alternative to traditional meat.
The two companies will begin selling chicken to American consumers first through partner restaurants.
Upside chicken will first be served at Bar Crenn, a San Francisco-based restaurant and Good Meat will be first sold to the José Andrés Group, the two companies had said.
Eventually, both companies plan to work with other restaurants and sell their products in supermarkets for all consumers.
Good Meat is currently selling its products in Singapore, where the company advertises it as “meat without slaughter."
Once the initial trial runs are complete, both companies plan to scale up their production and expand to other types of meat.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jun 22, 2023 3:31 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read