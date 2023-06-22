In a first, US allows 2 startups to sell lab-grown meat

Lab-grown meat is promoted as a healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional meat and apart from the US, only Singapore has cleared the sale of such meat.

In a historic decision, the US Department of Agriculture has approved the sale of cell-cultured or lab-grown meat in the country. Two start-ups, Upside Foods and Good Meat have received the approval for the sale of their products, the companies said on Wednesday. The approval is called a “grant of inspection,” issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, CNN reported.

Now, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is tasked with inspecting conditions at processing facilities, and it is in the process of drafting regulations on which these products should be labelled.

For now, the two California-based companies are cleared to call their products, “cell-cultivated chicken,” which was approved last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already determined that the food is safe to eat.

Cultivated meat or lab-grown meat, or cell-based/lab-grown protein, is made by putting stem cells from the fat or muscle of an animal into a culture medium.

The culture medium feeds the cell to allow them to grow. It is then put into a bioreactor to support the cell growth which creates an end product that looks and tastes exactly like traditional meat, the companies claim.

The two companies will begin selling chicken to American consumers first through partner restaurants.

Upside chicken will first be served at Bar Crenn, a San Francisco-based restaurant and Good Meat will be first sold to the José Andrés Group, the two companies had said.

Eventually, both companies plan to work with other restaurants and sell their products in supermarkets for all consumers.

Good Meat is currently selling its products in Singapore, where the company advertises it as “meat without slaughter."

Once the initial trial runs are complete, both companies plan to scale up their production and expand to other types of meat.