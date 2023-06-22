In a first, US allows 2 startups to sell lab-grown meat

Lab-grown meat is promoted as a healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional meat and apart from the US, only Singapore has cleared the sale of such meat.

In a historic decision, the US Department of Agriculture has approved the sale of cell-cultured or lab-grown meat in the country. Two start-ups, Upside Foods and Good Meat have received the approval for the sale of their products, the companies said on Wednesday. The approval is called a “grant of inspection,” issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, CNN reported.

Now, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is tasked with inspecting conditions at processing facilities, and it is in the process of drafting regulations on which these products should be labelled.

For now, the two California-based companies are cleared to call their products, “cell-cultivated chicken,” which was approved last week.