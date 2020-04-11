Startup In 10 days, Paytm collects Rs 100 crore contributions for PM-CARES Fund Updated : April 11, 2020 12:41 PM IST It had said for every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI or Paytm Bank debit card, it will contribute an extra up to Rs 10. The company said its employees have also come together and contributed their salaries for the fund. Paytm also said it is seeking donations for meals for daily wage earners and is working on this initiative in association with the KVN Foundation.