Immensitas raises Rs 6.30 crores in Pre-Series A round, led by Artha Venture Fund

Immensitas Private Limited raised Rs 6.30 crores in Pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF), India's first early-stage micro-VC fund. The round also saw participation from Ramakant Sharma’s LogX Ventures. Immensitas is the firm behind--Lemnisk--a leading enterprise customer data and marketing automation platform, based out of Bangalore.

Lemnisk has an impressive list of customers including AIA Insurance, Emirates NBD Bank, Citibank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Acko Insurance and Livspace among others. It has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Bangalore and will use a part of these funds to open the US market.

“In a world where customers engage with brands across multiple channels for buying and inquiring, identifying the customer across channels is difficult due to customer data and privacy challenges,” said Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund.

Currently, Lemnisk is the only platform that can consolidate and act on customer data signals, especially if these inputs are coming from different channels. The company is set to disrupt the pace at which customer user journeys can be made more impactful and targeted using their machine learning-driven cross-tool journey orchestration platform.

Lemnisk has witnessed 250 percent growth since October 2020, and the platform processes ~475 million customer profiles monthly, providing up to a 30 percent lift in digital revenues.

Lemnisk helps marketers stay future-ready by proactively taking charge of their customer data and build a trusted relationship with their customers.