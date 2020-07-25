  • SENSEX
IIT Madras startup generates Rs 22 cr funding for launching wrist band for detecting COVID symptoms

Updated : July 25, 2020 11:54 AM IST

The wrist-based tracker has sensors for skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) which can continuously track these body vitals remotely to help in early diagnosis of COVID-19 symptoms.
The tracker will be Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to the mobile phone via an app called the Muse Health App.
The tracker can get notifications from the Arogya Setu app and alert the user when she enters a COVID containment zone.
