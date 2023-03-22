IIM-A incubation platform to fund 50 innovative startups in next 12 months

Vipul Patel, partner of seed investing at CIIE.CO, stated, “Over the next 12 months, we are committed to investing up to $100,000 each in 50 early-stage startups.”

IIM Ahmedabad’s incubation platform, CIIE.CO, announced on Wednesday that it will invest in 50 new startups over the next year. The platform will focus on sectors including technology, digitisation, and sustainability.

Vipul Patel, partner of seed investing at CIIE.CO, stated, “Over the next 12 months, we are committed to investing up to $100,000 each in 50 early-stage startups. We aim to continue to build our deep-tech portfolio across some of the exciting white-spaces, including digital therapeutics and diagnostic-pathology in the health-tech segment.”

He added, “We are also looking at investing in breakthrough-solutions enabling decarbonisation, and enterprise-grade solutions powered by generative AI, amongst others.”

CIIE.CO has advised more than 5,000 entrepreneurs, helped 1,200 startups, and invested in 350 of them. In 2022, it invested in 70 pre-seed and seed stage startups. Its portfolio of startups include Agnikul, IdeaForge, Biosense and PerkinElmer, which raised more than $50 million in follow-on funding last year.

“We are also excited about investing in sectors such as gaming and the creator economy that cater to millennials and younger generations as they seek unconventional work opportunities,” said Patel.

