ID Fresh Food upgrades vada batter packaging, aims to expand to key markets 

ID Fresh Food, the popular ready-to-cook brand known for its traditional South Indian breakfast offerings, has introduced an innovative product called ID Squeeze and Fry Vada Batter 2.0. This latest release includes a unique packaging feature that allows consumers to personalise their vada batter as per their individual taste preferences.

PC Musthafa, the Co-founder and CEO of ID Fresh Food, expressed his satisfaction with the initial response to the product, stating, "We started in Bangalore, and the initial response is pretty good. Therefore, we plan to make it available in key markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, and even in the UAE."

The price point for the ID Squeeze and Fry Vada Batter 2.0 has been set at approximately Rs 80, translating to an average cost of around Rs 6 per vada.

Musthafa further said, "The growth this year...we are looking at close to 40 percent growth and Q1 seems to be doing well for us. We should be able to live up to the expectation. In terms of the profitability, we are a profitable business."

Amazon is set to surpass $8 billion dollars in cumulative exports from India by the end of 2023. The e-commerce major in its latest export digest report said it has reached 1.25 lakh exporters through Amazon global selling, since inception. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand spoke to Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Global Trade at Amazon India to find out key highlights from the report.

Utsav App, an app focused on the spiritual and devotional needs of Indian users, has picked up Rs 2 crore in a seed funding round led by India quotient. In December 2021, Utsav App raised its maiden funding led by 100X.VC. Additionally, the app has been funded by angel investors like Divyanshu Tambe and Vikrant Gandhi. The fresh proceeds will be deployed towards association with more religious organisations and set up operations in multiple geographies, Utsav app.

The Ayurveda Co, a D2C omnichannel ayurvedic lifestyle brand is looking to raise $25-30 million by end of 2023. Param Bhargava, the Co-founder & CEO of the company told Aishwarya Anand of CNBC-TV18 that they plan to use these funds for innovation and offline expansion. He added that they plan to open 2 new stores in Dubai before Diwali this year and will add 1,500 beauty advisor counters this year. Remember, the company had raised Rs 100 crore in March in a series A round.

