ICICI Bank and Baring PE invest in this start-up founded by IIT graduates

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 1:06:51 PM IST (Published)

The funding from ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners India is a significant boost for PropertyPistol and its growth plans. The company's focus on using tech-based solutions to help homebuyers and channel partners succeed, combined with its ambitious expansion plans.

PropertyPistol, a leading Indian real estate brokerage and advisery company founded by IIT graduates, has raised Rs 45 crore in Series A funding from ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners India. The investment will be used to expand the company's leadership team and presence in newer markets, both in India and abroad. Additionally, PropertyPistol plans to focus on new product development and strengthening core verticals such as the Syndicate Broker Platform and Project Mandates.

PropertyPistol's mission is to provide professional assistance to homebuyers and to build a robust network of channel partners by providing complete support to augment their businesses in multiple ways. The company uses tech-based solutions to help homebuyers find their desired homes quickly, and also focuses on providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed.
Also read: Bharti Enterprises, Brookfield close property deal worth Rs 5,000 crore
According to Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and CEO of PropertyPistol, the funding will help the company expand its operations into newer geographies and yield significant business growth and value in the future. He also noted that the association with ICICI Bank, one of India's leading private sector lenders, will go a long way in deepening relationships with all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem.
