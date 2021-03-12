Icertis solidifies CLM market leadership with $80 million Series F Round of funding Updated : March 12, 2021 07:52 AM IST Icertis has now raised over $280 million, and the current financing nearly triples the valuation of its Series E round in July 2019. The company will use this funding to invest in accelerating AI and Blockchain development. In addition, Icertis added two distinguished business executives to its Board of Directors. Published : March 12, 2021 07:52 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply