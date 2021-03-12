  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup

Icertis solidifies CLM market leadership with $80 million Series F Round of funding

Updated : March 12, 2021 07:52 AM IST

Icertis has now raised over $280 million, and the current financing nearly triples the valuation of its Series E round in July 2019.
The company will use this funding to invest in accelerating AI and Blockchain development.
In addition, Icertis added two distinguished business executives to its Board of Directors.
Icertis solidifies CLM market leadership with $80 million Series F Round of funding
Published : March 12, 2021 07:52 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues

Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues

Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, lays out next phase of COVID fight

Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, lays out next phase of COVID fight

Explained: All you need to know about Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill

Explained: All you need to know about Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement