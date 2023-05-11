Asish Mohapatra's OfBusiness leverages tech to help in raw material procurement and offers credit facility to small and medium enterprises.

Asish Mohapatra, the Co-Founder and CEO of OfBusiness, has brought a revolutionary change in the B2B industry with the help of technology in the last seven years. With a strong background in strategy and investments, he has been instrumental in steering the company towards unprecedented success.

Having founded OfBusiness in October 2015, Asish Mohapatra has been at the helm of this innovative enterprise ever since. Based in Gurgaon, OfBusiness aims to leverage technology to transform the B2B sector. Under his dynamic leadership, the company has emerged as a game changer, streamlining operations of wholesalers and manufacturers across the country.

OfBusiness is a tech-enabled platform, which helps in raw material procurement and offers credit facility to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Before his entrepreneurial venture, Asish Mohapatra served as the healthcare investments lead at Matrix Partners from October 2010 to August 2015. During this tenure, he showcased his exceptional business acumen by serving as a board member and observer for several healthcare companies, including Hearing Plus, TechMed, Meditrina, Mewar Ortho, Enhance, Centre for Sight, and Cloudnine. His valuable contributions and strategic guidance helped these companies thrive in their respective domains.

Prior to Matrix Partners, Asish Mohapatra held the position of engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, specialising in the healthcare, pharma, and medical products practice. During his four-year tenure from August 2006 to September 2010, he honed his expertise in the industry, driving impactful transformations for numerous clients.

His professional journey also includes a significant stint at ITC Limited, where he served as operations manager from March 2002 to June 2005. During this time, he oversaw projects, production, quality, and logistics, showcasing his leadership skills and operational prowess.

Asish Mohapatra holds a post-graduate degree in management (PGP, MBA) from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. Additionally, he completed his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering (BTech) from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.