English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsIBLA: OfBusiness founder Asish Mohapatra named Young Turk of the Year

IBLA: OfBusiness founder Asish Mohapatra named Young Turk of the Year

IBLA: OfBusiness founder Asish Mohapatra named Young Turk of the Year
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 6:21:11 PM IST (Published)

Asish Mohapatra's OfBusiness leverages tech to help in raw material procurement and offers credit facility to small and medium enterprises.

Asish Mohapatra, the Co-Founder and CEO of OfBusiness, has brought a revolutionary change in the B2B industry with the help of technology in the last seven years. With a strong background in strategy and investments, he has been instrumental in steering the company towards unprecedented success.

Having founded OfBusiness in October 2015, Asish Mohapatra has been at the helm of this innovative enterprise ever since. Based in Gurgaon, OfBusiness aims to leverage technology to transform the B2B sector. Under his dynamic leadership, the company has emerged as a game changer, streamlining operations of wholesalers and manufacturers across the country.


OfBusiness is a tech-enabled platform, which helps in raw material procurement and offers credit facility to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X