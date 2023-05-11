Asish Mohapatra's OfBusiness leverages tech to help in raw material procurement and offers credit facility to small and medium enterprises.

Asish Mohapatra, the Co-Founder and CEO of OfBusiness, has brought a revolutionary change in the B2B industry with the help of technology in the last seven years. With a strong background in strategy and investments, he has been instrumental in steering the company towards unprecedented success.

Having founded OfBusiness in October 2015, Asish Mohapatra has been at the helm of this innovative enterprise ever since. Based in Gurgaon, OfBusiness aims to leverage technology to transform the B2B sector. Under his dynamic leadership, the company has emerged as a game changer, streamlining operations of wholesalers and manufacturers across the country.