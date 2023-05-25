Following an uprising to push out big tech, Indian startup founders are at the helm of industry body

The move comes after founders of several Indian startups raised their voices against the IAMAI, flagging a lack of "credence" and claiming that the industry body is not representing their interests but favouring big tech.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, its chairman. Jain succeeds Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India.

"I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of IAMAI. I look forward to working with the Governing Council, IAMAI team and all the members to foster a thriving Indian tech ecosystem that will unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth for India," said Jain in a statement.

The move comes after founders of several Indian startups had raised their voices against the IAMAI, flagging a lack of "credence" and claiming that the industry body is not representing their interests but favouring big tech.

Apart from Jain, Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip will now become the vice chairperson, and Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet will be the treasurer, forming the four-member executive council of the industry body, replacing Shivnath Thukral, WhatsApp’s India public policy director and Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur, respectively. Shubho Ray will serve as president ex-officio on the executive council.

The 24-member governing council for the 2023-2025 tenure does not include any member from big tech companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and others, one of the elected members confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

The other members of the new governing council include Ajay Kaushal of Billdesk, Alok Mittal of Indifi, PhonePe’s Sameer Nigam, Infibeam Avenues’ Vishwas Patel, Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, IndMoney’s Ashish Kashyap, Ixigo’s Aloke Bajpai, Nazara Technologies’ Nitish Mittersain, Innov8 founder Ritesh Malik, MapmyIndia’s Rohan Verma, and Matrimony.com’s Murugavel Janakiraman.

"It was a great outcome. The outcome shows the anger and frustration of Indian startups against big tech. IAMAI should (in the hands of) of Indian startup founders, not with organisation like Google, where they use the platform to push their commercial agenda and not Indian startup agenda. The recent Google billing payment system push in spite of CCI verdict is a clear example that Google primary interest is commercial not supporting Indian Startups,” Janakiraman told CNBC-TV18.

Echoing a similar sentiment, MapmyIndia’s Rohan Verma said, "It’s great to see the startup ecosystem come together to vote for a Governing Council of IAMAI that is more representative of Indian interests. A lot of Indian founders were feeling frustrated at the way foreign companies had taken control, and this election was a result of the members saying enough is enough."

A group of top startup founders had protested against IAMAI after it opposed a new law to combat the anti-competitive practices of big tech firms. The group has accused IAMAI of promoting views that are anti-Indian and pro-foreign big tech. Startup founders led by Bharat Matrimony's Murugavel Janakiraman, Mapmyindia's Rohan Verma, and Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal amongst others argue that IAMAI is protecting the interests of the big tech and failing to represent home-grown tech players.

The new 24-member governing council and the new executive council of the IAMAI will take charge of the present councils at the upcoming annual general meeting. IAMAI had said that 83 of its members were contesting the election for the 24-member IAMAI Governing Council. The top three companies, in terms of votes received, forms the executive council.