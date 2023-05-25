Following an uprising to push out big tech, Indian startup founders are at the helm of industry body

The move comes after founders of several Indian startups raised their voices against the IAMAI, flagging a lack of "credence" and claiming that the industry body is not representing their interests but favouring big tech.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, its chairman. Jain succeeds Sanjay Gupta, vice president and country manager, Google India.

"I am honoured to be elected as the Chairman of IAMAI. I look forward to working with the Governing Council, IAMAI team and all the members to foster a thriving Indian tech ecosystem that will unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth for India," said Jain in a statement.

