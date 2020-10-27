  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 11,850
Wall Street slumps on rising virus cases, fading stimulus hopes
Oil falls more than 1% as surging COVID-19 cases stoke demand fears
The Quandary around Dollar hegemony
Home Startup
Market

Hubilo raises $4.5 million from Lightspeed to build an intelligent hub for virtual events

Updated : October 27, 2020 01:50 PM IST

Starting its journey amidst the COVID-19 crisis in April, Hubilo claims to have grown over 40x organically .
The $800 billion global events industry was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 but organizers are migrating online rapidly and also expanding their attendee base.
Hubilo raises $4.5 million from Lightspeed to build an intelligent hub for virtual events

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: No change in November unlock guidelines; India fatality rate drops to 1.5%

Coronavirus News LIVE: No change in November unlock guidelines; India fatality rate drops to 1.5%

Closing Bell: Market gains over 1%, Nifty ends above 11,800; Kotak Mahindra Bank settles 12% higher

Closing Bell: Market gains over 1%, Nifty ends above 11,800; Kotak Mahindra Bank settles 12% higher

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement