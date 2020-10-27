Market Hubilo raises $4.5 million from Lightspeed to build an intelligent hub for virtual events Updated : October 27, 2020 01:50 PM IST Starting its journey amidst the COVID-19 crisis in April, Hubilo claims to have grown over 40x organically . The $800 billion global events industry was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 but organizers are migrating online rapidly and also expanding their attendee base. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.