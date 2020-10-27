Hubilo raises $4.5 million from Lightspeed to build an intelligent hub for virtual events

Hubilo, a global virtual events platform has raised a $4.5 million seed round, led by Lightspeed and backed by marquee tech angels, including Girish Mathrubootham (CEO Freshworks), Nishant Rao (ex-CEO LinkedIn India), Jonathan Boutelle (Co-founder, Slideshare), and AbinashTripathy (CEO Helpshift).

Starting its journey amidst the COVID-19 crisis in April, Hubilo claims to have grown over 40x organically and is projected to comfortably exceed $10 million in bookings run rate and host over one million attendees in the next few months.

The company adds that the $800 billion global events industry was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 but organizers are migrating online rapidly and also expanding their attendee base. For example, Apple’s WWDC attendance went from 6,000 developers in 2019 to several million online this year.

The team believes that one of the biggest differentiators for Hubilo is its gamified experiences to increase attendee engagement, and deep integrations with platforms such as Marketo and Salesforce to provide actionable insights to organizers and their sponsors who can finally prove ROI from their event-related budgets.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder & CEO of Hubilo said, “While the revenue growth has been phenomenal, what excites us most is re-imagining and leading the marketing stack that will emerge around virtual events and unlocking massive value for key stakeholders such as CMOs, event organizers and sponsors. We do this through deep platform instrumentation and integrations that track attendee engagement, lead quality, and other event-related data. It is fantastic to have Lightspeed along in our journey as we ramp up a world-class team and business in the US and beyond.”​

Having already roped customers like the United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech In Asia, Fortune and GITEX, Hubilo is seeing strong pull as well as repeat usage from clients in US, EMEA and APAC markets.

“Hubilo is, hands down, one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies we’ve ever seen. We had been looking for a founder to back in this market for a long time and Vaibhav is a true Lightspeed founder: a strategic builder who has plans to change the sector, lead it globally and an intense passion for and deep insights on this market from having previously run a hybrid events company”, added Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed.