Career engagement platform for women HerKey raises $4 million from Kalaari, 360 ONE Asset and others

Companies, via the HerKey platform, engage with women candidates in their entire career lifestyle, from recruitment, retention to promotion. At present, HerKey has more than 10,000 companies on its platform.

Career engagement platform for women HerKey on Wednesday said it had secured $4 million funding from Kalaari and 360 ONE Asset, as well as angel investors including Puneet Dalmia, Zia Mody, Pramit Jhaveri, Aditi & Shuchi Kothari, Ranjan Pai, Akash Bhansali, Neeraj Bajaj, among others.

Companies, via the HerKey platform, engage with women candidates in their entire career lifestyle, from recruitment and retention to promotion. At present, HerKey has more than 10,000 companies on its platform. "HerKey's services are designed to support companies in building a diverse and inclusive workplace, attracting and retaining top talent, and creating a positive impact on their business," the company said in a statement.

HerKey, formerly known as JobsForHer, said that it was looking at addressing the gender gap in the country's workforce, where just 20 percent of the women are part of the workforce, compared to 55 percent in the United States and 60 percent in China.

"A digital platform like HerKey is the need of the hour to make progress towards this goal. HerKey helps women exchange diverse knowledge and perspectives and enables them to interact without being constrained by time and location," said Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital.

Kalaari Capital backed the investment via its CXXO programme, which aims at building a community of women leaders.

Nidhi Ghuman, the senior EVP at 360 ONE Asset, said HeryKey has accomplished remarkable feats over the years. "On average 80 percent women on a career break look forward to coming back into the workforce and we are delighted to participate in this endeavour to empower women and promote a more inclusive and equitable society," she said.

Neha Bagaria, the Founder and CEO of HerKey, said she was grateful to the investors for their support in helping create a more inclusive workforce for women. "We need to create a movement where everyone, including men, supports and champions women's careers. By working together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable workforce, which will benefit all," she said.