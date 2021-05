Conversational AI startup Verloop.io has created an information chatbot on WhatsApp to support the KVN Foundation's Mission Million Air. This bot is helping people connect to essential resources such as oxygen, medical supplies and even hospital beds. Verloop.io is working with distributors and drug manufacturers, charitable organizations and NGOs, food delivery network and groups associated with COVID-19 care for collecting information.

The chatbot is available on the WhatsApp number +91 8047107750 and is currently live in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

To talk about the work done by this chatbot, Gaurav Singh, the founder and CEO of Verloop.io, spoke to CNBC-TV18.

Peer-to-peer social platform GetSetUp helps older adult’s combat social isolation, learn new skills, and create economic opportunities. The company has 1.2 million users in over 160 countries and multiple partners, particularly in the health and wellness industry. GetSetUp is now looking to expand aggressively in India as it hopes to capture the adult learning space.

To talk about the opportunities in India, Deval Delivala, Senior Vice President - International Markets, GetSetUp, spoke to Startup Street.

Online ride-hailing giant Uber came up with its Q1 earnings on Thursday and it was a beat on the top line.

Company's net losses also improved dramatically, but its revenue missed estimates. CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin spoke to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi where he says that the mobility business is back on track. He also talked about the company's latest quarterly results and its future outlook.