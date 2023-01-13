Here’s how states are promoting women entrepreneurship

States across the country have come up with policies to give impetus to women entrepreneurs and narrow the gender gap across businesses. Here’s a look at the initiatives taken by the states to promote entrepreneurship among women.

Women entrepreneurs owned 8.05 million, or 13.76 percent, of the total business establishments in India, according to the 6th economic census report released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The number represents a big gender gap since women form nearly 50 percent of the country’s total population. In recent years, with the booming startup ecosystem and of Indian startups turning Unicorns (those reaching $1 billion valuation), entrepreneurship among women has gained momentum.

Andhra Pradesh: The state provides startups or businesses owned by women full reimbursement for the exhibition stall rental cost..

Assam: For every woman candidate hired, a startup gets an incentive of Rs 5,000 (capped at Rs 1 lakh per company) for three years.

Bihar: Startups owned by women can avail additional 5 percent of grant or subsidy over the limit of financial assistance fixed under different government policies for entrepreneurs.

Chattisgarh: The state has earmarked a separate corpus of more than Rs 100 crore for women innovators.

Goa: All units can avail up to 60 percent reimbursement on the annual rent or lease cost for built-up office space for a period of 2 years. if 30 percent or more of the employees are women.

Gujarat: A Rs 10,000 monthly sustenance allowance for one year will be provided to the innovator if their project is recommended by a relevant institution or committee. If half or more of the promoters or founders are women this amount will be Rs 12,000 per month.

Haryana: Startups with only women founders are eligible to get 45 percent reimbursement of lease rental subsidy. However, only the startups operating from Incubators, IT Parks, Industrial Clusters or any other notified location shall be eligible for such reimbursement for a period of one year, subject to the ceiling of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Himachal Pradesh: The state will create a programme to send selected startups, students, and faculty to leading startup destinations in and outside India for exposure and networking opportunity. There will be a provision to ensure one third representation of women in this.

Jharkhand: An annual reimbursement of 55 percent on rent or lease amount for three years will be provided to startups completely owned by women. Such startups are also eligible for reimbursement of 35 percent on internet charges, and 35 percent on electricity bills.

Karnataka: Government-supported incubators will have to allocate a minimum of 10 percent in seats for startups with women founders. The state will make provisions to ensure one third representations of women in programme sending selected startups for learning within and outside India.

Kerala: The Kerala Startup Mission organises the Women Startup Summit, offers soft loans up to Rs 15 lakh for women, and assistance up to Rs 30 lakh for entrepreneurs aged 18-45.

Maharashtra: Provides preference to early stage and FinTech startups with women founders for several reimbursements and access to funds.

Manipur: Mentoring support for startups by women entrepreneurs through Facilitation Centres.

Nagaland: One-fourth of startup funds will be earmarked to promote startups by women entrepreneurs.

Odisha: Monthly assistance of up to Rs 22,000 at idea or prototype and once the idea gets commercialised, if the startup founder is a woman.

Punjab : One fourth of Rs 100 crore fund earmarked to promote startups by Women entrepreneurs.

Rajasthan: Rs 100 crore of the Rs 500 crore Bhamashah Techno fund has been earmarked for women entrepreneurs

Tamil Nadu: Startups with women founders will be supported for product development and marketing, publicity,participation in fairs and exhibitions and get priority in allotment of industrial plots.

Telangana: Reimbursement of state GST (SGST), international marketing costs at trade shows, and expenses incurred for patent registration, in part or full in addition to recruitment assistance and performance related grants.

Uttarakhand: One-time marketing allowance of up to Rs 7.5 lakh to selected startups founded by women.