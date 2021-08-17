Healthtech startup Ultrahuman raises $17.5 million, touting a wearable glucose tracker

Fitness startup Ultrahuman has announced a $17.5 million Series B fundraise, with investment coming from early-stage fund Alpha Wave Incubation (backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund.

Marquee founders and angel investors who also participated include Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, Deepinder Goyal (CEO and co-founder of Zomato), Kunal Shah (CEO of Cred), and Gaurav Munjal and Romain Saini (Co-founders of Unacademy), among others.

Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal, who previously founded hyper-local logistics services provider Runnr. It merged with food delivery app Zomato in 2017 and was a key acquisition for its food delivery aspirations.

According to Ultrahuman, over a billion people in the world suffer from a metabolic health disorder, which contributes to 85 percent of all chronic diseases in the world.

The startup aims to re-invent fitness-tech via its glucose-tracking device. The product branded ‘Cyborg’ is a wearable and a subscription service —helps people optimize their exercise and nutrition, based on glucose biomarkers.

“Biomarkers will change how the fitness and the healthcare industry works. By being able to continuously monitor their biomarkers like glucose, users can not only avoid chronic diseases but make lifestyle changes that help them improve their fitness levels for longevity and performance, " said Mohit Kumar, founder and CEO, Ultrahuman.

The wearable healthtech glucose monitor offers a fairly familiar blend of home workout videos, mindfulness content, sleep sessions and heart rate tracking, which is integrated with third-party wearables like the Apple Watch.

“Ultrahuman’s biosensor-enabled, data-first model, in our view, is the future of any personalized healthcare ecosystem,” said Ravi Mehta, founder and MD, Steadview Capital.

Launched in June in India, the startup claims to have already amassed thousands of users on its waitlist.

The current tranche of funding brings its total raised to date to $25 million. The funds raised will be used by the startup for geographical expansion and to improve its biomarker technology.