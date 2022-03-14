Healthtech startup Niramai gets US FDA clearance for breast-cancer screening device

Bengaluru-based healthtech startup — Niramai — has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its radiation-free, breast cancer screening device called SMILE-100 System.

Niramai claims that it is the first Indian healthtech startup to receive the US regulator's nod for a women's health screening product.

The SMILE-100 System helps healthcare experts to detect traces of breast cancer using thermal images. It uses patented artificial intelligence-based algorithms to check the quality of input thermal images, which can reduce errors and enable low-skilled health workers to perform imaging.

"This win further validates the intrinsic power of the Niramai team and has given us the confidence that we can build many more such world-class medical devices of high quality and help reduce untimely deaths due to cancer,” said Dr. Geetha Manjunath, founder and CEO, Niramai.

Last year, the company announced European CE approval for its Thermalytix Solution and started pilots across multiple countries in Europe. Following the US FDA approval for SMILE-100 System, Niramai now has two products cleared by international regulators, which not only allows the company to sell its products in the US and Europe but also makes it easier to get access and clearances in other international markets.

"It's a great feat for any Indian Startup to get US approval for their medical device. This can be the key inflection point for the company to take their product truly global, saving lives all over the world,” said Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures — the lead investor in Niramai.

Founded by Dr. Geetha Manjunath and Nidhi Mathur in 2016, Niramai provides breast-screening services across 19 cities in India with partner radiologists, NGOs and diagnostic chains such as Apollo Clinics, HCG Cancer Hospitals, Rainbow Hospitals and others.

So far, it has raised a total of $7 million in funding from institutional investors from India, Japan and Singapore. Investors include Dream Incubator, BeeNext, pi Ventures, Ankur Capital, Axilor Ventures, 500 Startups and others.

By the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the preceding five years, which makes it the world’s most prevalent cancer, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).