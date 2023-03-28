Healthplix Technologies to utilise $22 million Series C fundraise for product development and team expansion

Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered electronic medical record (EMR) platform for doctors in India, Healthplix Technologies has announced the closure of its $22 million funding in Series C led by Avataar Venture Partners, SIG Venture Capital and existing investors. The funding round marks the first health-tech growth stage investment done by venture capitalists in 2023.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chaitanya Raju, Executive Director of the company said a large part of the fundraise will go towards product development and team expansion.

"A big chunk of this fundraise is going to go into building stronger technologies for doctors. So, building out clinical AI driven assistive tools for doctors is going to be a big focus for us. We are going to double our engineering team to about 100 engineers and also invest in the product team. We are also going to invest heavily in integrating our software with various medical devices and other platforms that are out there. So if a patient is measuring their health records at home sugar values, blood pressure etc, that data can seamlessly flow into the EMR and help the doctor with additional information while treating the patient," Raju said.

"We will also be investing heavily in the doctor on-boarding team which will go out various cities, small towns, villages and get doctors to start using the platform," he added.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Gudibanda, Co-Founder & CEO of the company aims to achieve profitability in the next 12-18 months.

Also, Anand Jain, Founder and CEO of Aerem discussed how the company plans to utilise its $5 million pre-Series A fundraise. The funding round was led by climate tech investor, Avaana Capital and also saw follow-on participation from Blume Ventures.

Moreover, on special series "Unicorn Health Check", CNBC-TV18 gets a report card on India's most-valued startups from the B2B e-commerce space.

Watch video for more.