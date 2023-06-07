HealthifyMe raises $30M funding to accelerate its AI capabilities & global expansion

The investment will be channeled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and for global expansion.

AI health and fitness app, HealthifyMe, has raised $30 million in a Pre Series-D funding round led by prominent investors LeapFrog Investments and Khosla Ventures along with FinnFund - a Finnish development financier and Van Lanschot Kempen - a Dutch investment firm.

Existing investors Unilever Ventures , Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures and HealthQuad also participated in the round which also included some Venture Debt.

The investment will be channeled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and for global expansion.

HealthifyMe is set to augment the capabilities of “Ria”, its AI-powered virtual nutritionist, by infusing it with generative AI. It is also retrofitting its coach facing system with Generative AI to create a strong Nutritionist & Trainer “Copilot”.

This will enable context-rich, personalized nutrition advice, propelling the productivity of their nutritionists and trainers several fold and enhancing the quality of client interactions.

Simultaneously, the company is readying for a significant upgrade to its Smart Plans – its AI-enabled diet and fitness plans that contribute to half of the company's current paying subscribers.

Leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), vision technology and data from millions of HealthifyMe’s new offerings, the venture claims it will help improve diet and fitness habits in a more intuitive, precise, and personalized fashion than ever significantly accelerating improvement in metabolic health and fat loss across language and cultural boundaries.

Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, said,

“We've already demonstrated how blending human coaching and AI, enriched with users' health data, can transform millions of lives. Now, with generative AI, we're supercharging our mission to 'healthify' a billion people. This funding represents a vote of confidence in a future where everyone can access superior health and fitness outcomes, globally and affordably. We're spearheading this revolution, and we're thankful for the unwavering support from our investors.”

With a user base of over 35 million, in 300+ cities with over 1000 coaches, HealthifyMe is on a growth trajectory to achieve $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the upcoming months.

The venture says this makes it the largest health and fitness app outside of the US and China. Its users have collectively lost over 30 million pounds of weight, tracked billions of foods and burned over 66 billion calories to date.

The company has been at the forefront of AI innovation in health & fitness, and has witnessed its gross margins grow from 30 percent to 70 percent by combining AI with human experts over the years, and it expects generative AI to be a gamechanger in driving scale and profitability.

It is also working on developing AI solutions that will facilitate multi-country coaching capabilities for its nutritionists, with ~20 percent of its revenues stemming from international markets currently.