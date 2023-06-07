HealthifyMe raises $30M funding to accelerate its AI capabilities & global expansion

The investment will be channeled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and for global expansion.

AI health and fitness app, HealthifyMe, has raised $30 million in a Pre Series-D funding round led by prominent investors LeapFrog Investments and Khosla Ventures along with FinnFund - a Finnish development financier and Van Lanschot Kempen - a Dutch investment firm.

Existing investors Unilever Ventures , Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures and HealthQuad also participated in the round which also included some Venture Debt.