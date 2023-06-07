CNBC TV18
HealthifyMe raises $30M funding to accelerate its AI capabilities & global expansion

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Shruti Mishra  Jun 7, 2023 4:30:39 PM IST (Published)

The investment will be channeled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and for global expansion.

AI health and fitness app, HealthifyMe, has raised $30 million in a Pre Series-D funding round led by prominent investors LeapFrog Investments and Khosla Ventures along with FinnFund - a Finnish development financier and Van Lanschot Kempen - a Dutch investment firm.

Existing investors Unilever Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures and HealthQuad also participated in the round which also included some Venture Debt.
The investment will be channeled towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and for global expansion.
