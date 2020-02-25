  • SENSEX
HDFC Bank aims to become go-to bank for start-ups, 9,000 ventures currently in its network

Updated : February 25, 2020 04:46 PM IST

Officials said the bank now has dedicated "SmartUp" zones in 70 branches in 30 cities across India.
HDFC Bank on Tuesday disbursed SmartUp grants totalling Rs five crore to 20 start-ups in Bengaluru working in the social sector.
This takes the total tally to more than 60 start-ups who have been been given a total grants of Rs 14 crore over the past three years.
