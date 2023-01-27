Harvesting India inks MOU worth $21 million with GRM Overseas; forays into branded agri products

As per the MoU with Harvesting Farmer Network (HFN) and GRM Overseas, HFN will procure 20,000 MT of paddy, 12,000 MT of wheat and 5,000 MT of mustard on behalf of GRM.

Agriculture tech platform Harvesting India Pvt Ltd will soon launch Harvesting Farmer Network (HFN) branded agriculture-based products. In addition, the startup also inked an MoU worth 21 million dollars with GRM Overseas.

On the MoU signing with GRM Overseas Ltd, Ruchit Garg, Founder & CEO, HFN said, “This partnership will allow us to further drive our mission to enable 120 million small scale farmers in India." He further stated that HFN is working on building farmer cooperatives and believes that co-operatives are key to inclusive, sustainable and profitable growth for small scale farmers.

Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas Ltd said, "By adding additional staple products to our portfolio and keeping our promise to customers to only offer them the highest quality goods, this partnership will help us broaden our reach in the market. With HFN agreeing to market and sell our products on their platform and Kisan stores, it will help us improve our brand presence and value amongst the rural areas of the country. To make sure that our customers can access our products, we will implement strict and proactive quality control methods."

Meanwhile, the first of the branded products to hit markets would be 'HFN' mustard oil. This would be followed by whole wheat flour, refined wheat flour, semolina, porridge and many more. HFN Branded products are made by agricultural produce grown by farmers in the HFN ecosystem, allowing small scale farmers to capture larger value in the agriculture value chain.

On the company venturing into branded products, Ruchit Garg, Founder & CEO, HFN said, "In the 1960s, we saw how the Green Revolution changed the Indian farming industry. Similarly, we now aim to bring the next big revolution for the non-dairy farmers in the country by providing a 360-degree solution under one roof, right from seed procurement to selling the final product so that the farmers get maximum monetary benefit."

The HFN network has a tremendous farmer base across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. The network provides small farmers with a platform for collective bargaining, enabling them to increase their income.