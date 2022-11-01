    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homestartup News

    Couldn't study at Harvard, but made my company and work make a mark here, says boAt co-founder Aman Gupta

    Couldn't study at Harvard, but made my company and work make a mark here, says boAt co-founder Aman Gupta

    Couldn't study at Harvard, but made my company and work make a mark here, says boAt co-founder Aman Gupta
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    "I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world," boAt co-founder Aman Gupta said in his Instagram caption.

    Harvard Business School wrote a case study on boAt, the company's co-founder and judge at Shark Tank India Aman Gupta shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

    Gupta said he hoped the case study would help students from across the world learn and grow.
     
    "So what if I couldn't go to Harvard? I made my company and my work make a mark there," Gupta's Instagram caption read.
    The "Shark" said that the Harvard case studies have helped him as well in the past. "I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world," his caption read.
    Gupta, accompanied by fellow co-founder of boAt Sameer Mehta, attended the presentation
    Aman Gupta was accompanied by his fellow co-founder Sameer Mehta at the Harvard Business School for the presentation.
    During their presentation, the two co-founders said they were keen to tailor-make accessories and electronics for their audience in India in a market, which according to them seemed to be dominated by global companies and bereft of innovation. The duo also said that boAt was one of India's first digitally-native brands that recorded over a $150 million revenue.
