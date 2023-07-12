GST on online gaming likely to face judicial review, technical challenges for revenue authorities, says expert

GST Council has agreed to levy 28 percent goods and services tax (GST) on the full value of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, with no distinction between games of skill and chance. Expert believe that this move will not only eradicate the entire industry but also result in significant job losses at gaming companies, potentially leading to their closure.

The industry stakeholders have expressed concerns over the GST Council's decision to impose a 28 percent tax on the full face value of transactions or entry fees in online real-money gaming, warning of severe consequences. It is predicted that this move will not only eradicate the entire industry but also result in significant job losses at gaming companies, potentially leading to their closure.

Abhishek A Rastogi, Founder of Rastogi Chambers, stated that the amendment to tax online gaming at such a high rate would likely face judicial review. He further said that collecting the money with a retrospective date could pose technical hurdles for the revenue authorities.

“With highest respect to the GST council, this amendment to tax online gaming at 28 percent will have to cross the judicial review,” Rastogi said.

“To me it appears that it will be very difficult for the revenue authorities to collect the money with a retrospective date because of technical hurdle which may happen,” he added.

The hosts of 100x Entrepreneur podcast — now called the Neon Show — have launched a new fund of $25 million which aims to enable B2B software-as-a-service or SaaS startups to reach $10 million in annual revenues in under 5 years.

This new fund builds on the previous 10 million dollar fund- 100x entrepreneur—which invested in over 40 startups in this space, helping them grow their revenue by upto 7x within 2 years of investment. Startup Street spoke to co-founder and Managing Partner of Neon Fund, Siddhartha Ahluwalia to talk about this new fund and what it aims to do.

Scapia, the travel credit card startup launched by Flipkart's former Senior Vice President Anil Goteti, raised $9 million in its seed funding round. The round was led by Matrix Partners India with participation from Tanglin Venture Partners, Binny Bansal's 3State Ventures and notable angel investors such as Keki Mistry.

The company, which was in stealth for the last year, will utilise the funds to scale operations and invest in technological capabilities. Anil Goteti, Founder of Scapia discussed the firm's growth plans with Startup Street.