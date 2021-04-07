Groww becomes the newest unicorn; raises $83 million in Series D from Tiger Global Updated : April 07, 2021 04:55 PM IST Groww claims to have more than 1.5 crore registered users. In June 2020, Groww launched stocks with an easy-to-use interface for do-it-yourself (DIY) investors. roww witnessed rapid growth and opened about 20 lakh Demat accounts. Published : April 07, 2021 04:55 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply