Grocery start-up Bigbasket gets $14.5 million in venture debt
Updated : July 29, 2019 01:25 PM IST
The deal comes months after Bigbasket closed $150 million in funding from a group of investors, including South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.
Bigbasket, which competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc, will use the fresh funds to set up warehouses and boost its cold chain, the company said in a statement.
