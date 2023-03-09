GrayQuest raises Rs 56 crore in Series A equity funding round

Fintech company GrayQuest on Thursday announced it received Rs 56 crore ($7 million) in its Series A equity funding round.
GrayQuest offers education institutions a unified payments platform to help them digitise as well as boost their fee collection. It enables the institutes to offer multiple options to make payments for their annual fees, without extra costs.
It has over 5,000 renowned institutions across the country on board and serves more than 3 million people.
GrayQuest plans to to utilise the funding to enhance its product offerings further and scale distribution across the education system, it said in a statement.
Rishab Mehta, the founder of GrayQuest, said, "Our range of payment and technology solutions have demonstrated tremendous positive results for both parents and educational institutions relating to education fee payments. We are excited to welcome some of India’s most respected investors to join our journey as we transform and digitise the education payments landscape in India."
The funding round was led by — Pravega Venrures, with participation from leading family investors such as Weizmann Group, Telama Family Office and Apurva Parekh (Pidilite Family Office), the statement said, adding, "Existing investors such as the family offices of Ashok Wadhwa (Founder —Ambit Capital) & Yogesh Mahansaria also invested in the funding round."
“India’s education ecosystem is one of the world’s largest with approximately $100 billion of education fees paid annually. However, we found it to be surprisingly underserved in terms of the payment solutions available for the ecosystem. GQ is solving acute pain points relating to fee collection and payments for both the primary stakeholders in this ecosystem – educational institutions and parents/students," said Vinay Menon, the co-founder of Pravega Ventures/
Renowned entrepreneurs such as Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Kunal Shah and Miten Sampat of CRED, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, David Piexoto of Isaac, Nitin Gupta of UNI, Aakrit Vaish of Haptik, among others, also participated in the funding round.
