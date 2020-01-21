Startup
Govt notifies National Startup Advisory Council to foster culture of innovation
Updated : January 21, 2020 05:59 PM IST
council will suggest measures to build an ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.
National Startup Advisory Council will support creative and innovative ideas through incubation, research and development.
The Council was formed with an aim to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.
