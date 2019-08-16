Govt amends Differential Voting Rights provisions to boost start-ups
Updated : August 16, 2019 06:54 PM IST
Companies can now have up to 74 per cent DVR shares of the total post issue paid up share capital
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more