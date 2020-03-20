Government asks states to exempt ecommerce operations from prohibitory orders, industry welcomes move

The Narendra Modi government on Friday has asked all states to ensure ecommerce operations are not disrupted and are provided exemption from prohibitory orders brought in place across multiple states to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The move was done to ensure supply of good and services to citizens is not interrupted.

The department of consumer affairs has written a letter to chief secretaries of all states to exempt ecommerce operations from prohibitory orders, such as imposition of Section 144 or mandatory closures.

The department held an inter-ministerial meeting on Friday, in which ecommerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal also participated, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The meeting was focussed on maintaining supply of good and services to citizens. In its letter, the central government has asked all states to exempt ecommerce operations, including warehousing, logistics, wholesalers vendors and delivery partners.

It also directed ecommerce players to maintain hygiene at facilities and said that these facilities will be inspected.

The move was welcomed by ecommerce players As they are seeing a big jump in demand for groceries, hygiene products as people resort to panic buying and stocking up of essentials.