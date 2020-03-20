  • SENSEX
Government asks states to exempt ecommerce operations from prohibitory orders, industry welcomes move

Updated : March 20, 2020 07:25 PM IST

The department of consumer affairs has written a letter to chief secretaries of all states to exempt ecommerce operations from prohibitory orders, such as imposition of Section 144 or mandatory closures.
The department held an inter-ministerial meeting on Friday, in which ecommerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal also participated, sources told CNBC-TV18.
