Google launches Startups Accelerator for women entrepreneurs

Technology giant Google on Tuesday announced that it was setting up 'Startups India Accelerator — Indian women founder' with an aim to ensure equal representation of women at the helm of startups.

India, with at least 100 unicorns — 22 of them joining the club in 2022 — is the world's third largest startup incubator, behind the United States and China. These startups span a wide range of sectors — e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, etc.

In a press release, Google said only 15 percent of Indian unicorns have one more women founders and that the Accelerator is an attempt to correct the balance.

Also read:

"As Indian startups look to reinvent more sectors of the economy through technology, equal representation of women at the helm of this wave is critical to ensure that the promised changes are universally relevant and helpful," Google said.

"In the course of conversations we had with several women founders, we realised that several aspects of the life of an entrepreneur — pitching, tapping networks, seeking out mentors — are significantly tougher for women ... for reasons of cultural conditioning as well as lack of role models," Google added in the statement.

The inaugural batch of the accelerator will accept up to 20 women-founded/co-founded startups, including those at the minimum viable product stage, and "support them through a three-month programme".

The programme, according to Google, will focus on areas like access to networks, to capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others. "The curriculum will include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth, as well as provide access to a global community of women founders," the statement added.

The programme will accept applications till July 10, 2022.

This is the second in a series of efforts Google is making to upskill women. Recently, the company had announced the third edition of DigiPivot — a collaboration with Avtar Group and Indian School of Business and now, Hindustan Unilever — to teach digital marketing skills to 120 women professionals over the course of a 22-week course.