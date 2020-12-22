Startup Google joins $145 million funding round for InMobi's Glance Updated : December 22, 2020 11:28 AM IST Glance is a subsidiary of InMobi Group and the owner of the video-sharing social media platform Roposo. The platform, which was launched last year, had raised $45 million from Mithril Capital earlier. Glance displays trending content across entertainment, sports, fashion, news, and other content categories. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.