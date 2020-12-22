Google joins $145 million funding round for InMobi's Glance

Google has invested in a $145 MN funding round of InMobi subsidiary Glance, a lock screen platform, along with existing investor Mithril Capital, a global investment fund founded by Silicon Valley investors Peter Thiel and Ajay Royan.

Glance is a subsidiary of InMobi Group and the owner of the video-sharing social media platform Roposo.

The platform, which was launched last year, had raised $45 million from Mithril Capital earlier.

Glance offers AI-driven personalized content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on the lock screen of Android smartphones.

The company claims Glance has 115 million daily active users that spend 25 minutes per day, while Roposo has more than 33 million monthly active users.

Glance will use the new investment to deepen its AI capability across Glance and Roposo, expand its technology team, launch services on the platform, further strengthen the brand and drive expansion in global markets.

“Glance is a great example of innovation solving for mobile-first and mobile-only consumption, serving content across many of India’s local languages,” Caesar Sengupta, VP, Google, said in a statement. “Still too many Indians have trouble finding content to read or services they can use confidently, in their own language. And this significantly limits the value of the internet for them, particularly at a time like this when the internet is the lifeline of so many people. This investment underlines our strong belief in working with India’s innovative startups towards the shared goal of building a truly inclusive digital economy that will benefit everyone.”

Glance displays trending content across entertainment, sports, fashion, news, and other content categories. It leverages its strategic partnership with world’s leading Android smartphone brands to deliver this native user experience to consumers.

“Glance, the world’s largest screen zero platforms, is a powerful innovation to democratize content on the mobile Internet,” said Ajay Royan, Managing General Partner and Co-founder of Mithril Capital. “It has been fantastic working with the Glance leadership team in realizing Glance’s global vision of breaking through technical and linguistic barriers to deliver frictionless and engaging experiences across cultures and languages.”