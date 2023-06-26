Google India announces second edition of Startup School to start from July 11

Google India announces the second edition of Startup School 2023, supported by Startup India, featuring over 30 experts in an eight-week virtual program for 30,000 Indian startups.

Google India has announced the second edition of its Startup School 2023, a virtual programme aimed at supporting and empowering startups in India. Supported by government's Startup India initiative, the program will commence on July 11 and run for eight weeks, featuring a lineup of over 30 Google and industry experts.

The inaugural edition of Startup School, launched last year, saw over 14,000 startups participating from more than 600 towns and cities across India, Google said in a blog post. The success of the programme highlighted the need to provide pathways for founders from non-metro cities to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of experienced entrepreneurs and their teams, the company added.

Testimonials from participants of the first edition showcased the programme's impact on their businesses. Gaurav Sen from Interview Ready noted that leveraging best practices in Google Analytics led to a 2X growth in paid users for their interview prep platform.

Supriya Parashar of Skillster Employability Solutions attributed its 10X user base growth to insights from industry experts on building a scaled business for a niche audience. Meanwhile, Anil Balan from Lookodu highlighted how Startup School provided product frameworks and insights on new user acquisition channels, resulting in an 8X increase in quarterly revenue for their hyperlocal app.

This year's Startup School is presented in collaboration with Startup India, which is actively involved in programme design and outreach, Google said. The curriculum will cover topics such as AI, product and tech strategy, marketing and global growth, and funding and leadership. The programme aims to reach 30,000 startups and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge to innovate responsibly and learn best practices at scale, Google added.

Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, expressed his pleasure in launching the Google Startup School 2023.

"‘India began its startup journey with the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016 with the launch of the Startup India initiative and it gives me immense pleasure to launch the Google Startup School 2023 supported by Startup India and DPIIT. Startup India and Google with this shared mission of contributing to the growth of entrepreneurship in the country have come together to enable startups at scale through this programme," Nanda said.

The agenda for Startup School 2023 includes sessions led by prominent industry leaders. Bikram Bedi, Managing Director of Google Cloud India, will discuss deploying cloud services and leveraging data. Aastha Grover, Vice President of Invest India and Head of Startup India at DPIIT, will shed light on government benefits available for entrepreneurs.

Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, will share leadership strategies for effective founders, while Ashish Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Indmoney, will delve into product management for startups. Other speakers include Nitin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha; Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder and CTO of Meesho; Gayatri Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer of Peak XV Partners; Ajey Gore, Operating Partner-Technology at PeakXV India & SEA; Shuvi Shrivastava, Partner at Lightspeed; and Afsar Ahmad, Co-founder of Gameberry Labs.

For startup leaders eager to tap into the experiences of seasoned entrepreneurs and gain insights into building successful businesses, registration for the programme is now open