Google India announces second edition of Startup School to start from July 11

Google India has announced the second edition of its Startup School 2023, a virtual programme aimed at supporting and empowering startups in India. Supported by government's Startup India initiative, the program will commence on July 11 and run for eight weeks, featuring a lineup of over 30 Google and industry experts.

The inaugural edition of Startup School, launched last year, saw over 14,000 startups participating from more than 600 towns and cities across India, Google said in a blog post. The success of the programme highlighted the need to provide pathways for founders from non-metro cities to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of experienced entrepreneurs and their teams, the company added.

Testimonials from participants of the first edition showcased the programme's impact on their businesses. Gaurav Sen from Interview Ready noted that leveraging best practices in Google Analytics led to a 2X growth in paid users for their interview prep platform.