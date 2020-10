Google said it will defer the September 2021 deadline for existing apps to comply with its Play Store billing system by six months.

"For all apps that currently use an alternative payment system we set a timeline of 31st March 2022," Google said.

New apps submitted to the Play Store after January 20, 2021 will need to be in compliance with the clarified policy.

Google said it is making an exception only for India and the original timeline will be enforced for developers globally.

Google's extension in India comes after heated internal discussions among leading startup founders over the past week, with the matter also reaching officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) on Saturday, as CNBC TV 18 had reported.

The founders have been protesting Google's policy, in which the company said all apps with in-app purchases of digital goods will have to route the transactions through its bilking platform and pay Google a 30% commission on each transaction.

"Listening carefully to developer and user feedback is integral to how we continue to make Android better with each release, and improve how the Play Store works. Since we posted a clarification to our Play Payments policy, we have heard some additional questions from the community in India," Google said in its blogpost.

"We want to reiterate that we are deeply committed to the success of the Indian ecosystem -- we do not succeed unless our partners succeed. Being mindful of local needs and concerns, we’ve taken the following immediate steps:

We are setting up listening sessions with leading Indian startups to understand their concerns more deeply;

We will be setting up Policy Workshops to help clear any additional questions about our Play Store policies;

And we’re also extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Play billing system, to ensure they have enough time to implement the UPI for subscription payment option that will be made available on Google Play -- for all apps that currently use an alternative payment system we set a timeline of 31st March 2022."