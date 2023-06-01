Google backs Indian SpaceTech startup Pixxel in $36 million Series B round

In April 2022, Pixxel set a milestone in space by placing Shakuntala— India's first private commercial satellite—in Earth's lower orbit by launching onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

Pixxel, the first Indian space tech startup to launch a private commercial satellite, has raised $36 million in a Series B funding round, onboarding Google as a new investor.

The round also saw the participation of existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, GrowX, Sparta and Athera. Pixxel’s venture funding now totals $71 million, making it the highest-funded space tech startup in India.

The new funds will bolster Pixxel’s plans to launch six satellites in 2024 and 18 more by 2025. Capital will also be deployed to develop further Pixxel’s AI-powered analytics platform—Aurora—which analyses hyperspectral images captured by its satellites.

“With this round of funding, we are even closer now to realising our mission of building a health monitor for the planet”, said Awais Ahmed, co-founder and CEO, Pixxel.

Founded by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal in 2019, the space tech startup is planning to place a constellation of satellites to capture any point on the Earth's surface every 24 hours and relay high-resolution imagery, which can be used to detect pest infestation, forest fires, soil stress, oil spill and more.

In April 2022, Pixxel set a milestone in space by placing Shakuntala— India's first private commercial satellite—in Earth's lower orbit by launching onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. Towards the end of the year, the space tech startup took to space again, with its third observational satellite—Anand—launched on an ISRO PSLV.

In February this year, Pixxel unveiled the first set of hyperspectral images from its satellites, capturing intricate details of the land and water features of regions such as Krishna River Delta (India), Palm Islands (Dubai), Super pit (Australia), Saloum River Delta (Senegal), Granny Smith Gold Mine (Australia) and Brockman (Australia).

Pixxel claims that its hyperspectral constellation and advanced data analytics platform will provide up to 10x more information than current multispectral satellites in space and increase the resolution by 50x.

At the time of releasing the images, Ahmed said, “As Pixxel steers closer to delivering actionable climate insights on a planetary scale, it has already signed partnerships with several organisations across the globe.”

Some of the startup’s clients include Australian agritech firm DataFarming, Australian-British mining giant Rio Tinto, Columbia’s Procalculo and Geospatial specialist company Geoimage.

More recently, Pixxel bagged its first public sector order from the US government agency National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) signing a five-year deal. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last year, Ahmed said monetisation would be the next big step to show that space tech can be a revenue-generating proposition.

Pixxel’s latest funding round comes at a time when the Indian space tech ecosystem with other startups such as Skyroot Aerospace, Dhruva Space, Digantara and Agnikul are taking off, attracting strong investor interest since the government opened up the space sector for private companies in mid-2020.

In 2022, India’s nascent space tech ecosystem, which currently has more than 100 space start-ups, raised over $100 million — more than it had raised in all the previous years put together, as per the Indian Space Association (ISpA). This number is only set to rise after the new India Space Policy 2023 was released in April to enable greater private participation in the space economy.