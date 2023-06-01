English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsGoogle backs Indian SpaceTech startup Pixxel in $36 million Series B round

Google backs Indian SpaceTech startup Pixxel in $36 million Series B round

Google backs Indian SpaceTech startup Pixxel in $36 million Series B round
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akhil V  Jun 1, 2023 4:48:45 PM IST (Published)

In April 2022, Pixxel set a milestone in space by placing Shakuntala— India's first private commercial satellite—in Earth's lower orbit by launching onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

Pixxel, the first Indian space tech startup to launch a private commercial satellite, has raised $36 million in a Series B funding round, onboarding Google as a new investor.

The round also saw the participation of existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, GrowX, Sparta and Athera. Pixxel’s venture funding now totals $71 million, making it the highest-funded space tech startup in India.
The new funds will bolster Pixxel’s plans to launch six satellites in 2024 and 18 more by 2025. Capital will also be deployed to develop further Pixxel’s AI-powered analytics platform—Aurora—which analyses hyperspectral images captured by its satellites.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X