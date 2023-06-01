Google backs Indian SpaceTech startup Pixxel in $36 million Series B round

In April 2022, Pixxel set a milestone in space by placing Shakuntala— India's first private commercial satellite—in Earth's lower orbit by launching onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

Pixxel, the first Indian space tech startup to launch a private commercial satellite, has raised $36 million in a Series B funding round, onboarding Google as a new investor.

The round also saw the participation of existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, GrowX, Sparta and Athera. Pixxel’s venture funding now totals $71 million, making it the highest-funded space tech startup in India.

The new funds will bolster Pixxel’s plans to launch six satellites in 2024 and 18 more by 2025. Capital will also be deployed to develop further Pixxel’s AI-powered analytics platform—Aurora—which analyses hyperspectral images captured by its satellites.