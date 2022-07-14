Google-backed Wysa bags $20 million to expand global reach for its mental health app

Wysa, an artificial intelligence-led platform for mental health, has raised $20 million in Series B funding round led by HealthQuad and British International Investment (BII).

The round saw the participation of existing investors — W Health Ventures, Kae Capital, Google Assistant Investments and pi Ventures, among others.

With fresh capital, Wysa plans to further expand into the US, UK and other global markets. To improve wider usability, it will offer multi-lingual support and easier access via WhatsApp.

The funding comes at a time when mental health is being taken more seriously, with the pandemic worsening depression and anxiety for all — from children to the elderly. Even before the virus outbreak, one out of eight people in the world were suffering from poor mental health, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Wysa has not only been extremely successful as a consumer well-being platform but has also developed into a clinically validated, powerful tool to proactively manage mental health and well-being," said Ramakant Vempati, co-founder, Wysa.

Founded by Jo Aggarwal and Ramakant Vempati, Wysa was launched on World Mental Health Day in 2016. The startup uses an AI-powered conversational agent to help users manage their stressors with self-care tools and expert support.

It guides users through cognitive-behavioral techniques, meditation, breathing and mindfulness exercises, as well as micro-actions to help build mental resilience skills.

So far, Wysa claims to have facilitated over 400 million conversations with 4.5 million users in 65 countries.

For employers, Wysa embeds a workplace solution into existing company benefits such as Employee Assistance Programs. Some of its corporate clients Accenture Global, Aetna International, NHS, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and the Ministry of Health in Singapore.