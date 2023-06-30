Good Capital launches $50 million fund to back AI startups

The latest fund comes about four years after the seed-stage investor launched its maiden fund worth $25 million in 2019, writing cheques between $100,000 and $2 million. The VC has made 23 investments till now and its portfolio include the likes of OrangeHealth, SimSim, SolarSquare, among others.

Early investor of unicorns such as Meesho and LEAD School, Good Capital, has launched its second fund with a corpus of $50 million. The fund will have a greenshoe option of $25 million and will back founders who are utilizing AI for marketing, customer service, or business operations.

The venture capital firm focused on seed-stage funding, will write cheques up to $1.5 million over the next four years, with the option to get global investors to follow on.

“Integrating AI is now table stakes for any startup. Much like the platform shift to mobile in the past, the success of tech businesses will depend on how they leverage AI”, said Arjun Malhotra, co-general partner of Good Capital.

“This isn’t an AI-focused fund as much as a recognition of a land-grab moment, where startups leveraging AI in intelligent ways will have the right-to-win,” Malhotra added.

The latest fund comes about four years after the seed-stage investor launched its maiden fund worth $25 million in 2019, writing cheques between $100,000 and $2 million. The VC has made 23 investments till now and its portfolio include the likes of OrangeHealth, SimSim, SolarSquare, among others.

“We invest with deep conviction by being lead investors for every investment we make. At an idea stage when time is precious for startups, Good helps entrepreneurs get into business quickly rather than spending weeks cobbling together small amounts to raise their first round”, said co-general partner of Good Capital Rohan Malhotra.