Lizzie Chapman, other co-founders of Goldman Sachs-backed Zest Money resign after PhonePe deal fails

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, ZestMoney facilitates Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) loans by disbursing the purchase amount from the lending partner directly to the merchant, allowing the customer to repay the lender in installments.

Lizzie Chapman, the now-former CEO of ZestMoney, along with Priya Sharma (CFO & COO), and Ashish Anantharaman (CTO), announced their departures from the Goldman-Sachs backed company.

Chapman in a Linkedin Post wrote "Almost 8 years ago, Priya Sharma, Ashish Anantharaman and I started ZestMoney with a dream of making life affordable for millions of Indians. Over the last few weeks, we have done a lot of thinking about the best path forward for ourselves given where the company is at. And whilst it has been very hard for us to arrive at this conclusion, we have decided that we will step back from our day-to-day operating roles with ZestMoney,"

She also added that the founders will continue to be significant shareholders in the company and will continue to be the biggest cheerleaders and supporters in every way.

CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday that all three founders of ZestMoney resigned from their positions after PhonePe called off a deal to acquire a digital EMI financing platform over due diligence concerns.

Additionally according to a report by Moneycontrol the startup, in a Townhall meeting with its 150 employees , has said there will be assured variable pay at the end of this month and hikes have been assured with the process starting next month.

“The company has also conveyed to the employees that there is enough runway to reach profitability in the next six months,” sources told Moneycontrol.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leader, PhonePe, was in negotiations to purchase ZestMoney in November 2022. This would have been the company's entry into the world of online lending. The reported deal size was between $200 million and $300 million.

