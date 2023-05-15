English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsGoldman Sachs backed ZestMoney founders resign after PhonePe deal fails

Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney founders resign after PhonePe deal fails

Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney founders resign after PhonePe deal fails
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ritu Singh   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 15, 2023 11:13:58 PM IST (Published)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, ZestMoney facilitates Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) loans by disbursing the purchase amount from the lending partner directly to the merchant, allowing the customer to repay the lender in installments.

All three founders of ZestMoney have resigned from their positions after PhonePe called off a deal to acquire a digital EMI financing platform over due diligence concerns, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, chief executive officer (CEO) Lizzie Chapman, chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) Priya Sharma, and chief technology officer (CTO) Ashish Anantharaman have resigned from their positions.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leader, PhonePe, was in negotiations to purchase ZestMoney in November 2022. This would have been the company's entry into the world of online lending. The reported deal size was between $200 million and $300 million.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X