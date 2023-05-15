Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney founders resign after PhonePe deal fails

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, ZestMoney facilitates Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) loans by disbursing the purchase amount from the lending partner directly to the merchant, allowing the customer to repay the lender in installments.

All three founders of ZestMoney have resigned from their positions after PhonePe called off a deal to acquire a digital EMI financing platform over due diligence concerns, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, chief executive officer (CEO) Lizzie Chapman, chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) Priya Sharma, and chief technology officer (CTO) Ashish Anantharaman have resigned from their positions.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leader, PhonePe, was in negotiations to purchase ZestMoney in November 2022. This would have been the company's entry into the world of online lending. The reported deal size was between $200 million and $300 million.