G.O.A.T Brand Labs invests in innovative collabs and community building initiatives for Breakbounce

Backed by marquee investors - Tiger Global, Flipkart, Mayfield, Winter Capital, Nordstar and Better Capital, G.O.A.T has also been investing in brand marketing efforts for some of its other high-potential brands like trueBrowns, The Label Life and Voylla.

E-commerce roll-up firm G.O.A.T Brand Labs has made an investment in innovative collaboration and community-building initiatives for Breakbounce, a unisex casual wear brand.

Breakbounce recently launched its new ‘Fearless’ collection which aims to capture the spirit of street culture while staying authentic to the brand’s ethos of movement and dynamism. One of the features of the Fearless collection is the introduction of ranges named ‘Taika’ and ‘Voice’.

To launch this collection, G.O.A.T Brand Labs has invested in community-building efforts through strategic collaborations, which will help Breakbounce grow and strengthen its customer base. G.O.A.T has helped the casual wear brand partner with a diverse group of influencers who embody the brand's ethos.

“The mission for Breakbounce continues to be to deliver high-quality products to the youth, aligned to the latest urban and casual wear trends. Breakbounce was the first to introduce street fashion in India and we envision it becoming the most preferred brand in the category,” said Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

Breakbounce has partnered with popular choreographers\YouTubers Tejas Dhoke & Ishpreet Dang from Dancefit Live for a long-term association. It has also teamed up with doctor-turned-DJ, The Spindoctor (Dr. Sanjay Meriya), to showcase the brand's dedication to celebrating diversity, creativity and expression in all its forms. The brand has also featured India’s champion breakdancer - Bboy Wildchild (Eshwar Tiwari) in one of their brand videos to bring out the spirit of street culture.

"We see Breakbounce as more than just a streetwear brand; it's a movement, a platform for self-expression and individuality. Our potential lies in our ability to connect with our customers at a deeper level, to resonate with their passions and aspirations and to be a catalyst for positive change,” said Sanjeev Mukhija, Founder of Breakbounce.

