Glance forms joint venture with Collective Artists Network to let celebrities launch own brands​

Glance, lock screen-based content provider and owner of video-platform Roposo, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Collective Artists

Network, a talent management agency and pop-culture marketplace. The JV company, Glance Collective, will co-create and operate multiple brands in partnership with popular digital creators, which include top celebrities and social media influencers.

The JV combines Glance and Roposo’s technology and global reach with Collective Artists Networks’ understanding of the celebrity and influencer world. This new entity will generate scope for creators to earn revenue through part ownership of the brands, while also giving them access to global markets, through Glance and Roposo’s combined worldwide user base.

Glance has over 125 million daily active users and delivers content in 8+ languages in India and Southeast Asia. Roposo, which is a short-video talent platform, has over 100 million downloads and offers content in 12 languages.

“Glance Collective is a synergy of strengths. It will give creators entrepreneurial opportunities at a large scale in producing successful consumer brands. We are creating a unique ecosystem for creator-led, discovery-based LIVE commerce, and are confident that our partnership with Collective will make us leaders in this rapidly growing market,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi, and President and COO of Glance.

Glance Collective will leverage the emerging mode of shopping to drive sales of its brands, primarily on the Glance lock screen and the Roposo app. The products will span across segments such as lifestyle, home, fashion, apparel, beauty, and fitness, amongst others.

It will enable creators to launch, scale and co-own brands.

"Glance Collective is dedicated to influencers at its very core. It will be a legitimate house of influencer brands, with the potential to bolster the monetization strength of the influencer economy and pop culture via commerce,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Co-Founder at Collective Artists Network.

“Our joint value proposition will effectively benefit both the end consumer and an ever-growing community of influencers," Subramaniam added.

Earlier this month, Glance had announced that it was acquiring full-stack e-commerce firm Shop101, as part of its foray into an influencer and celebrity-driven mobile commerce. The end-to-end supply chain and technology platform gained through this acquisition will be leveraged for operational support to Glance Collective, the company said.

Collective Artists Network says it has over 70 percent share in the talent management market. Its clients are A-list celebrities across pop culture, including Bollywood and South entertainment industry, as well as top social/digital media influencers.