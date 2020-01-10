Startup
Gig Economy: Swiggy says its part-time delivery partners a mix of students, musicians, business owners, fitness trainers
Updated : January 10, 2020 05:28 PM IST
Food delivery app Swiggy said its part-time delivery partners comprise professionals such as musicians and fitness trainers as well as business owners and students.
At least 37 per cent of part-time delivery partners are students working to fund their education, an internal survey by Swiggy showed.
