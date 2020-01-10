Gig Economy: Swiggy says its part-time delivery partners a mix of students, musicians, business owners, fitness trainers

Food delivery app Swiggy said its part-time delivery partners comprise professionals such as musicians and fitness trainers as well as business owners and students, a sign that more and more Indians are willing to partake as gig workers.

At least 37 per cent of part-time delivery partners are students working to fund their education, an internal survey by Swiggy showed. At least 29 per cent have another full-time job and moonlight as delivery partners to meet their own and their families' financial goals and 20 per cent have another part-time job on the side, according to the survey conducted on the company’s 16,000 part-time delivery partners.

The rise of startups has fuelled an unprecedented growth of the gig economy in India, with an increasing number of corporates engaging gig workers for significant parts of their operations.

“Many of our partners work part-time, while juggling other passions and careers on the side,” Swiggy said in a statement.

Ten percent are entrepreneurs who run their own business. These persons work part-time with Swiggy to cushion the erratic earnings from their businesses, the survey found.

At least 29 percent are primary earning members of their household, the survey showed. The survey found that 28 percent delivery partners are saving money to purchase a house or car of their own and 20 percent aim to land a full-time, regular job eventually.