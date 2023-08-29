Portkey.AI, an innovative enterprise technology startup specialising in Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen-AI), has successfully secured $3 million in funding through a seed funding round. The funding endeavor was spearheaded by Lightspeed and saw participation from several prominent angel investors, including AWS, Open AI, Cloudflare, Postman, and Asana.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohit Agarwal, the Founder of Portkey.ai, disclosed the company's strategic plans for the capital infusion. Agarwal expressed his intent to utilise these funds to bolster the company's Research and Development efforts, establish a robust language model operations stack, and cultivate valuable partnerships to propel the company forward.

"Since this space is changing so fast and the technology stack almost reinvents itself every other month, a lot of these funds will be used for R&D, engineering, making sure we have the best product out there that helps other companies deploy these applications faster and safely. We also want to focus a lot more on go to market, so how do we improve our developer experience so that adoption is easy. We will be spending a lot more time, effort and resources on building right partnerships with companies like Open AI and Anthropic. So the plan is to deploy these funds equally on R&D, engineering, building a great product as well as forging the right partnerships to go forward," Agarwal said.

Established in 2023, Portkey.ai claims to handle millions of daily requests. The startup has already formed partnerships with notable entities such as Postman, Jio Haptik, and Springworks.

